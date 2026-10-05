Arizona Attorney General's Office employee indicted over Mesa neighborhood shooting that left woman dead

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The Brief Dulance Morin has been indicted on a count of negligent homicide in connection with the shooting death of a woman at a Mesa neighborhood. The shooting happened in February 2026, and the victim was identified as Maria Ernestina Lewis. In a statement, officials with the AG's Office say Morin is still employed with the office in an administrative position, and that AG Kris Mayes believes Morin is not guilty.



Prosecutors in Maricopa County say a grand jury has reached an agreement over a deadly shooting that allegedly involved a person employed with the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

What we know:

According to court documents released by MCAO, a grand jury in Maricopa County has indicted Dulance Marciano Morin with one count of negligent homicide, which is a felony.

On the documents we received, the indictment was dated Sept. 10.

The backstory:

The shooting allegedly involving Morin happened on Feb. 28, 2026. According to our report at the time, the shooting happened in a neighborhood near Ray Road and Inspirian Parkway. Mesa Police later confirmed that Morin was involved in the shooting.

The shooting victim was later identified as Maria Ernestina Lewis, a mother of seven. Morin was placed on administrative leave as of March 2.

According to internal documents surrounding the incident, a neighbor of Lewis heard yelling around 2:15 in the morning. Documents reveal Lewis was arguing with her husband and went to the doorstep of Morin’s house where she was shot and killed. Mesa Police recommended negligent homicide charges against Morin. He claims Lewis was banging on his door and, when he warned her he had a gun, she claimed she had one too.

The other side:

Morin told detectives he doesn’t remember the door opening or pulling the trigger, but admitted the shot was fired from his hand and called it an accident.

What they're saying:

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has released a statement on Morin, which reads:

"Mr. Morin remains employed in an administrative position at the Attorney General’s Office and will continue to remain employed in that position unless he is convicted in a court of law. Attorney General Mayes believes Mr. Morin is not guilty of this charge and will be found not guilty. Mr. Morin is now entitled to due process as is every individual."

What we don't know:

It is not known as to when Morin will go on trial.

Area where the shooting happened