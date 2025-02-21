Arizona bill would require parental permission to refer to students by preferred pronouns

The Brief SB 1002 prohibits school workers from referring to students under 18 by a pronoun that differs from their birth gender, unless they have parental permission. The bill passed in the Arizona Senate and now moves to the House.



A bill regarding the use of pronouns in schools has advanced in the Arizona Legislature.

What we know:

Republican State Sen. John Kavanagh introduced Senate Bill 1002, which prohibits school workers from referring to students under the age of 18 by a pronoun or name that differs from their gender at birth, unless they have parental permission. It would also allow parents to request removal of library or classroom materials.

Dig deeper:

"An employee or independent contractor of a school district or charter school may not knowingly address, identify or refer to a student who is under eighteen years of age by either of the following unless the school district or charter school receives written permission from the student's parent," read a description of the bill posted on the state legislature's website.

What they're saying:

Although the bill is advancing in the state legislature, opinions remain split.

"Parental consent is important. Not just because of the concept that parents should guide their child’s life, but some of these children, if they’re transgendered, some of them may suffer from a psychological condition called gender dysphoria, which is recognized, which causes depression, and in some students, suicidal thoughts," said Kavanagh.

" As I’ve said before, and I continue to say it to this body, trans people have always existed throughout our history, and they always will. I believe this legislation tries to erase them, and they will not be erased," State Sen. Analise Ortiz said.

What's next:

After being passed in the state Senate, the bill now heads to the House.