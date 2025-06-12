Arizona breast cancer survivors share love of dragon boating

The Brief Two Phoenix women, both with a history of a common diagnosis of breast cancer, are set to compete in a dragon boat race overseas. Dragon boating, an ancient sport from China, has gained popularity in the U.S.



Two women from Phoenix with a common diagnosis in their pasts are set to make history overseas on a dragon boat.

Not only is dragon boating considered to be an ancient sport that has made its way into the U.S. from China, but it's also considered to be helpful for breast cancer survivors, like Kristin Kendall and Libby Freesh.

What they're saying:

"I was diagnosed with stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer in 2023," Kendall said.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. I had two surgeries within six weeks that resulted in cording of my right arm, which prevented me from raising it above 90 degrees," Freesh said.

The two women both say they experienced feelings of isolation and a loss of their sense of self.

Then they became connected with the sport of dragon boat racing.

"I went to a practice and I fell in love," Kendall said.

"We come together with a shared diagnosis, but that's not our focus when we're here," Freesh explained.

The activity is physically beneficial, as fellow survivor and Phoenix Desert Dragons Head Coach Melissa Adams points out.

"The repetitive motion of dragon boat is really good for breast cancer survivors, particularly anyone who is dealing with potential side effects of lymphedema," Adams said.

Dig deeper:

Perhaps the biggest benefit is the camaraderie.

"The emotional aspect of it of being in a boat with a number of women and men who have been through the same thing that you have been through," Adams said.

Kendall and Freesh just happen to be really good, too, and are set to represent Team USA in Germany next month at the world championships as part of the first-ever Breast Cancer Paddler division competition.

"This is groundbreaking. We have been waiting so many years for this to happen," Adams said.

The ladies are hoping to come back with a gold medal, but say they are already winning by being part of this team.

"This group of women are just very strong, resilient, competitive women. Talented in so many ways, and they're great team members to have inside and outside the boat," Freesh said.

The competition in Germany starts on July 14, but if you'd ever like to come out and check out the Phoenix Desert Dragons, you're welcome to head out to Tempe Town Lake on Thursday evenings to check them out.

What you can do:

Click here to donate to Freesh.

Click here to donate to Kendall.

Click here to learn more about dragon boating and the upcoming competition.