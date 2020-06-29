Arizona Cardinals rookie arrested after allegedly driving car into Lake Erie

article

Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Jeremiah Braswell allegedly drove his car into Lake Erie while under the influence of alcohol Saturday.

Police arrested Braswell for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and his breath test showed that his blood-alcohol levels were well above the legal limit, WFMJ reported.

Put-in-Bay Police in Ohio responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday about a car that drove into the Lake Erie, according to a release. Police said an orange Chevy Camaro was off the embankment and in the water when they arrived, and nobody else nearby was hurt.

Witnesses also told officers the driver was still in the car trying to drive it while it was in the water. When officers approached Braswell, he allegedly told officers he was stuck and did not know what had happened.

Police said Braswell’s speech was slurred and he could not explain how his car ended up in the water. He then submitted to field sobriety tests and officers arrested him. Nobody else was in the car, investigators said.

Braswell, a wide receiver for Youngstown State University from 2015-2019, had 51 receptions for 986 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over 40 career games.

Advertisement

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com