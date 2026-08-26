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Arizona, Colombia authorities arrest 35 in cross-border child sex trafficking bust

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 26, 2026 4:27 PM MST
Published August 26, 2026 4:27 PM MST
Arizona, Colombia arrest 35 in cross-border probe
Arizona, Colombia arrest 35 in cross-border probe

Arizona, Colombia arrest 35 in cross-border probe

Arizona and Homeland Security officials partnered with Colombia to arrest 35 suspects in a major cross-border child exploitation operation.

The Brief

    • Arizona and international authorities have launched a joint operation with Colombia to crack down on child sex trafficking and cross-border exploitation.
    • The operation has resulted in 35 arrests so far, alongside dozens of active investigations into suspects accused of targeting minors.
    • Officials are urging parents to remain vigilant regarding their children's online activity and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement.

PHOENIX - Arizona and international authorities are cracking down on child sex trafficking and cross-border exploitation. Homeland Security officials announced a joint operation with Colombia.

What we know:

Authorities say so far the operation has led to 35 arrests and dozens of active investigations, with suspects accused of targeting minors for sex trafficking. Prosecutors stress that crossing international borders will not shield offenders from facing charges.

What they're saying:

"If you think you're safe just because you're crossing a border, just because you're using a phone or the internet, you're wrong. We will find you or investigate you, and if possible, we will prosecute you, bring you to the United States, or send you to Colombia, whichever one works," said Agent Jason Stevens of Homeland Security Arizona.

What you can do:

Officials urge parents to be vigilant about their children's online activity and to report any suspicious exploitation to federal authorities or local law enforcement.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Department of Homeland Security.

Crime and Public SafetyArizona