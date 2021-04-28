Arizona confirms 603 new COVID-19 cases, another 6 deaths

Arizona is reporting 603 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths.

The latest daily figures released on April 28 by the state Department of Health Services bring the overall pandemic totals to 860,772 cases and 17,282 deaths.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

The number of patients hospitalized statewide for virus-related reasons rose slightly to 622 with 190 of those in the ICU.

Meanwhile, state health officials are heavily promoting vaccinations with thousands of appointments at state-run sites still available. To further appeal to residents, Arizona announced Tuesday that walk-ins are now being accepted at state sites in metro Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and Yuma.

Nearly 2.9 million people, or around 40% of Arizona’s population, have had at least one vaccine shot, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, while more than 2.2 million are fully vaccinated.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

