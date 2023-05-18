Arizona county needs help finding stolen road signs

Authorities in Yavapai County are asking for help in tracking down two dozen road signs that were reportedly stolen.

The sheriff's office says the signs were taken from the Contreras and Tonto Roads area between May 8-11.

"The unknown subjects took only the signs, leaving the posts in the ground," the sheriff's office said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Authorities in Yavapai County are asking for help in tracking down 24 road signs that were stolen. (YCSO)

Some of the signs there were taken include: "Do Not Enter When Flooded," "Cow," "Cattle Guard," "Primitive Road," and object markers.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Area where the road signs were stolen: