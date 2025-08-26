Arizona couple had 'stormy' start to their marriage; Papago Park vandalized | Nightly Roundup

article

Monday's monsoon literally gave a couple a stormy start to their marriage; city officials say a vandalism incident at Papago Park will cost thousands to clean up - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

1. Disabled student allegedly attacked at AZ school

What we know:

A mother in the Lake Havasu City area is speaking out after she says her son, who has autism and musculo-skeletal deformities, was lured into a bathroom at his middle school and beaten by a classmate while being filmed.

Why you should care:

Sheena Romaine said due to her son's medical condition, a blow to his chest could have been fatal.

Read More

2. Massive monsoon storm battered Phoenix

What we know:

A powerful monsoon storm that moved through the Valley on Monday left some damages in its wake.

Big picture view:

The storm affected flight operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, even damaging the roof at Terminal 4. The storm also felled trees in various parts of the Valley.

Read More + Get Your Full Forecast

3. Monsoon storm gave couple a ‘stormy’ start to their marriage

What we know:

One couple who got married in Chandler on Monday quite literally had a stormy start to their marriage, as the monsoon storm we mentioned above moved through the Valley, but a nearby coffee roaster that is set to open for business in September sheltered the wedding party.

What they're saying:

"Just checking out the storm and all of a sudden, I see a wedding party walking," the owner of the coffee roaster recounted. "I tell them, ‘Hey, get inside,’ because the storm was about to break loose and get nasty."

Read More

4. Tolleson man accused of sexual misconduct with minors

What we know:

A man who worked for the City of Phoenix is being accused of having sex with minors.

Dig deeper:

Per investigators, Joseph Alfred Galati allegedly met up with a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy in April and had sexual contact with them. The suspect told investigators he engaged in sexual conduct with one of the males, but denied knowing that either of the two were underage.

Read More

5. Vandalism at Tempe park will cost thousands to clean up

What we know:

Tempe city officials say they must remove a 12-foot-long asterisk-like symbol that was painted on the Papago Park butte, because it was painted on a butte that is considered sacred to local native tribes.

What you can do:

The city is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible, and is encouraging anyone with information to call them.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow