Arizona Coyotes help train service dog

The Arizona Coyotes hockey team is an organization that prides itself on giving back. One special project will last the entire 2019-2020 season.

A new team member is roaming the halls of Gila River Stadium where the Arizona Coyotes play.

"We wanted to take the opportunity to bring Luna into our team because there's a lot of different ways we are trying to help the community and we're always trying to come up with new fun, unique ways that we can really make an impact on our local community whether it's partner,s organizations, or individuals," said Olivia Matos with the Arizona Coyotes.

Luna is an official service dog in training with a local group called National Assistance Dogs.

Cole Cook, Director of Analytics for the team, will spend the next 12-18 months training the black lab with the non-profit's help.

"It's kind of inspiring, it's cool to kind of pay it forward in a way, it was heart-wrenching the first time we went to NADI, the trainer is a veteran he talked about how his dog saved his life, turns on the lights and opens doors for him," said Cole Cook with the Arizona Coyotes.

Luna is just 4-months-old. She's working on basic commands like sit, down, and stay, but at the end of her training, she will provide emotional support to a veteran who may have disabilities, struggle with PTSD, or have other issues.

Luna will go everywhere and so everything the staff does, she does, to get her used to being around people. Everyone who has met her already loves her and has no doubt she will go on to help a veteran in need.