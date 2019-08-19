Arizona Daily Star building for sale; Smaller site is sought

article

The Arizona Daily Star building is up for sale as the newspaper plans to relocate the editorial and business staff to a smaller location in Tucson.

The Star reported Monday that their 220,000-square-foot building is on the market.

The industrial-office building sits on nearly 17 acres of land with a rail spur.

It once housed the Star and the Tucson Citizen plus a large production and printing operation.

The Citizen closed in 2009 and the Star now is printed off-site at the Arizona Republic's plant in Phoenix.

Since late May, the Star has been printed nightly in Phoenix and driven to the Star's distribution centers in the Tucson area. From there, drivers deliver the paper to doorsteps and stores throughout southern Arizona.

___

Advertisement

Information from: Arizona Daily Star,