Arizona DPS receives new heart monitors and defibrillators for rescue helicopters

A non-profit organization, 100 Club of Arizona, has donated $200,000 of new equipment to rescue helicopters for the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

"DPS rescue is often the first responder to the first responders here in the state of Arizona," said Angela Harrolle, CEO of 100 Club of Arizona.

Having new heart monitors and defibrillators will help first responders gather more accurate and critical information increasing the chance of saving a life.

"These monitors together equate to 230,000, and each one of these monitors will be placed on one of DPS rescue helicopters throughout the state," said Harrolle.

Scott Armstrong, a state trooper canine handler, knows how important these helicopters are after being saved by one in 2018.

"February 8 of 2018 I was involved in a very serious crash on I-17 involving an impaired motorist. I was partially an ejected and my legs sustained severe injuries. I was hospitalized for 5 weeks," said Armstrong.

Armstrong's first responders transported him from one hospital to another when he was cleared for rehabilitation.

"To see my own crew pick me up and walk in the hospital and transfer me to the gurney, it was fantastic," said Armstrong.

He's since rejoined the force with his canine Adelle.

Trooper Armstrong says today's donations will make a world of a difference.

"Anytime these guys get better equipment including better helicopters, etc., it's always going to help the citizens of Arizona."

