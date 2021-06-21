article

A woman from Ohio who was backpacking the Grand Canyon died on June 20.

The National Park Service sahs theyey received a report of a backpacker experiencing heat illneson Tonto Trail.0.

The backpacker, identified as 53-year-old Michelle Meder from Hudson, Ohio, was on a multi-day backpacking trip from Hermit Trail to Bright Angel Trail who became disoriented and unconscious on June 19.

Park officials say Meder's cause of death is believed to be heat-related as temperatures at Phantom Ranch were approximately 115 degrees.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner is investigating an exact cause of death.

Grand Canyon Park rangers strongly recommend to not hike in the inner canyon between the hours of 10 a.m and 4 p.m and to be prepared for the excessively hot days in the coming weeks.

The NPS encourages hikers to recreate responsibly and visitors should evaluate their level of experience and plan accordingly.

More Arizona News

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.