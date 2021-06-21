FD: Body found floating in Phoenix canal

article

An investigation is underway after firefighters say the body of a man was found floating in a Phoenix canal on Monday morning.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews found the body near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

"Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation," the department said on June 21.

The investigation will be handled by the Phoenix Police Department.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.