FD: Body found floating in Phoenix canal

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after firefighters say the body of a man was found floating in a Phoenix canal on Monday morning.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews found the body near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

"Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation," the department said on June 21.

The investigation will be handled by the Phoenix Police Department.

