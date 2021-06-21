MCSO: Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old boy in Lake Havasu

article

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says it will continue to search for a missing teen on Monday who went underwater in Lake Havasu and never resurfaced.

The department said a group from Palm Springs and Canoga Park, California was on a rented pontoon boat and stopped in the South Basin of Lake Havasu to go swimming on June 20.

Due to high winds, the group became separated from a 16-year-old boy who was struggling in the water.

When the group got back on their boat to try and rescue the teen, a man fell from the back of the boat and hit the propeller.

The man was pulled from the water by others from the group, but two more people who jumped off the boat in an attempt to rescue the team began struggling in the water.

Both people were able to get out of the water after nearly drowning.

The man who was injured after getting hit by the propeller was hospitalized in stable condition.

A Native Air helicopter joined MCSO divers in an effort to find the team, however, crews were forced to stop their search at nighfall.

The search for the missing teen will resume on Monday morning.

