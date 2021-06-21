Cardinals rookie LB Zaven Collins arrested, accused of reckless driving

article

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on the night of June 20 in Scottsdale for excessive speed and reckless driving.

According to Scottsdale Police, Collins was driving a Mercedes that "was observed going 76 mph in a 35-mph zone" near Scottsdale and Chaparral Roads.

Collins was arrested and booked into jail. He has since been released.

The Cardinals have not commented on his arrest.

Collins was drafted out of Tulsa by the Cardinals with the No. 16 overall pick in April's draft.

He was a first-team AP All-American and also the AAC Player of the Year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

