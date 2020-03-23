Arizona DES: Over 29,000 unemployment applications received last week

It appears the toll the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is taking on Arizona's economy is starting to show in statistics.

On Monday, FOX 10 obtained a statement from the Arizona Department of Economic Security. In the statement, officials say they typically receive about 3,500 applications per week, but last week, they received over 29,000 applications.

"DES is doing everything possible to get Arizonans benefits as soon as possible, including adding staff in response to increased application volume, approving overtime (including working on the weekends), and expanding the capacity to take applications over the phone," read a portion of the statement.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

Additional Resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

Advertisement

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related Stories

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Should you cancel your trip? CDC urges travelers to avoid several countries impacted by coronavirus