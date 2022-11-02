Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Black Mesa Area
8
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM MDT until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Yuma County

Arizona detectives seize drugs, guns, a battering ram and more during Tucson bust

By May Phan
Published 
Updated 11:18AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 6

Detectives found a variety of illegal drugs and weapons during a bust at a Tucson property on Oct. 29. (Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two Tucson residents have been arrested after detectives with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety reportedly found a variety of illegal drugs and weapons on their property, including smoke grenades and a battering ram.

Authorities had served a search warrant at a Tucson-area residence on Oct. 29 after it was alleged that the people living there were involved in illegally selling firearms and drugs.

Detectives found 20.7 pounds of methamphetamine, a quarter pound of rainbow fentanyl, 2.3 pounds of blue fentanyl and .0051 pounds of cocaine during the search.

22 firearms were also seized, including 8 rifles, a machine pistol, 6 shotguns and 7 semi-automatic pistols. 

Other items taken from the property included:

  • 80 magazines
  • 7,153 rounds of ammunition
  • 3 bulletproof vests
  • 6 smoke grenades
  • a door-breaching battering ram

Two suspects, 34-year-old Francisco Abril and 43-year-old Gloria Ortiz, were booked into Pima County Jail.

Abril faces numerous charges, including drug possession, weapons possession, endangerment and illegal control of an enterprise. Ortiz faces two counts of endangerment.

Francisco Abril and Gloria Ortiz

Francisco Abril and Gloria Ortiz

More crime news