Arizona detectives seize drugs, guns, a battering ram and more during Tucson bust

Two Tucson residents have been arrested after detectives with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety reportedly found a variety of illegal drugs and weapons on their property, including smoke grenades and a battering ram.

Authorities had served a search warrant at a Tucson-area residence on Oct. 29 after it was alleged that the people living there were involved in illegally selling firearms and drugs.

Detectives found 20.7 pounds of methamphetamine, a quarter pound of rainbow fentanyl, 2.3 pounds of blue fentanyl and .0051 pounds of cocaine during the search.

22 firearms were also seized, including 8 rifles, a machine pistol, 6 shotguns and 7 semi-automatic pistols.

Other items taken from the property included:

80 magazines

7,153 rounds of ammunition

3 bulletproof vests

6 smoke grenades

a door-breaching battering ram

Two suspects, 34-year-old Francisco Abril and 43-year-old Gloria Ortiz, were booked into Pima County Jail.

Abril faces numerous charges, including drug possession, weapons possession, endangerment and illegal control of an enterprise. Ortiz faces two counts of endangerment.

Francisco Abril and Gloria Ortiz

