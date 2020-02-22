Arizona Diamondbacks cancel first Spring Training game of the season due to rain

article

The weather is raining down on the day's activities.

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced they have canceled their first Spring Training game of the season due to the weather.

The game was scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

Officials say fans who had purchased tickets for the game will be able to use them for another game at Salt River Fields or request a refund.

For more information, visit saltriverfields.com.