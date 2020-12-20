Arizona DPS searching for information about fatal hit-and-run crash on I-17

article

Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers are looking for information about a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on the I-17 northbound on Dec. 20.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on the I-17 at the Durango Curve near Buckeye Road, troopers say.

Officials are looking for a metallic gray 2001-2005 PT Cruiser with damage to its passenger side. Troopers did not say whether this is believed to be the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact AZDPS at 877-272-8329 or anonymously at azdps.gov/tips.

