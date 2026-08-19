Arizona ESA measure fails to make November ballot, falls short of signatures

The Brief A proposition that would have put more restrictions on Empowerment Scholarship Accounts will not appear on the November ballot. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that Proposition 212 fell short of the required signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. Supporters of the measure called the decision devastating, while opponents declared victory and plan to continue expanding the program.



A proposition that would have put more restrictions on Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA) will not appear on your November ballot.

What we know:

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled this week on Proposition 212. Supporters are calling the decision devastating, while opponents are declaring victory.

The measure aimed to add major reforms to the ESA program, but ultimately fell short of the required signatures to qualify for the ballot.

What Would've Changed?:

Proposition 212, also known as the Protect Education Act, would have added several reforms to the program, including income caps that would make families earning more than $150,000 ineligible for an ESA.

"If your family can afford to go to a private school, then you should be able to pay for it. That's how it's been," said Marisol Garcia, Arizona Education Association president.

Marisol Garcia is the president of the Arizona Education Association, which advocated for the proposition. She says they turned in 320,000 signatures with the help of union members across the state.

"This was a Herculean effort. We were up against courts that were not really favorable to us, so really proud of the work we did," Garcia said.

Not Enough Signatures:

But on Aug. 18, the state Supreme Court ruled the measure fell short of the valid signatures needed for the general election ballot. The justices rejected the campaign's argument that disqualified signatures were unfairly double-counted.

The other side:

Jenny Clark, the chairman of AZ Loves ESAs, was the lead plaintiff challenging the signatures, accusing gatherers of misleading voters.

"Signature gatherers who were regularly lying to people who were signing these petitions. I was approached about a dozen times," Clark said.

Dig deeper:

Clark says the campaign's inability to get enough valid signatures shows voters support the current system.

"If we don't have an income requirement for wealthy families to go to public school at a much higher cost, why would we limit those same families from accessing an empower scholarship at a much lower cost to the taxpayer?" Clark asked.

What's next:

Moving forward, Clark says they are going to raise $1 million to expand the ESA program, while the Arizona Education Association says they will focus on electing lawmakers who advocate for their causes.

To read the entirety of the decision, click here.