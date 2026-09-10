Arizona family killed in head-on crash; Phoenix fugitive captured in Texas l Morning News Brief

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From loved ones remembering a family killed in an Arizona car crash, to a decades-long manhunt for a child sex crimes suspect, here are your top stories for September 10, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Loved ones honor legacy of family killed in crash

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2. Car crushed under semi-truck in west Phoenix

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3. In-N-Out fans sent into frenzy over burger changes

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4. Arizona child sex fugitive caught after 20 years

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5. Charlie Kirk honored in Phoenix a year after his assassination

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