Arizona family killed in head-on crash; Phoenix fugitive captured in Texas l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
From loved ones remembering a family killed in an Arizona car crash, to a decades-long manhunt for a child sex crimes suspect, here are your top stories for September 10, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Loved ones honor legacy of family killed in crash
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Family members share memories of high school sweethearts Kiah Begaye and Gio Uballe Huerta and their two young boys following a fatal head-on crash on Highway 260.
2. Car crushed under semi-truck in west Phoenix
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The driver of a white car was killed in a crash with a semi-truck on Sept. 10 at 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
3. In-N-Out fans sent into frenzy over burger changes
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In-N-Out, which operates in 10 states, said it recently altered two ingredients. Here's what to know.
4. Arizona child sex fugitive caught after 20 years
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An 82-year-old fugitive wanted for child molestation in Maricopa County was arrested in Texas after a simple traffic stop exposed his 20-year run from the law.
5. Charlie Kirk honored in Phoenix a year after his assassination
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One year after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Turning Point USA unveiled a statue of him outside their headquarters in Phoenix.
A look at today's weather
Phoenix reaches a high of 108 degrees on the final day of an extreme heat warning before slight storm chances arrive Friday.
Click here for full forecast