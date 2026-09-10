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Arizona family killed in head-on crash; Phoenix fugitive captured in Texas l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 10, 2026 10:12 AM MST
Published September 10, 2026 10:12 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

From loved ones remembering a family killed in an Arizona car crash, to a decades-long manhunt for a child sex crimes suspect, here are your top stories for September 10, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Loved ones honor legacy of family killed in crash

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Loved ones remember Arizona family of four killed in Labor Day head-on collision
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Loved ones remember Arizona family of four killed in Labor Day head-on collision

Family members share memories of high school sweethearts Kiah Begaye and Gio Uballe Huerta and their two young boys following a fatal head-on crash on Highway 260.

2. Car crushed under semi-truck in west Phoenix

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Driver killed after crashing into semi-truck in west Phoenix
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Driver killed after crashing into semi-truck in west Phoenix

The driver of a white car was killed in a crash with a semi-truck on Sept. 10 at 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

3. In-N-Out fans sent into frenzy over burger changes

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Major burger chain In-N-Out changes two key ingredients, sending fans into a frenzy
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Major burger chain In-N-Out changes two key ingredients, sending fans into a frenzy

In-N-Out, which operates in 10 states, said it recently altered two ingredients. Here's what to know.

4. Arizona child sex fugitive caught after 20 years

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After 20 years on the lam, hawk-eyed Texas cop busts 82-year-old Phoenix fugitive accused of child molestation
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After 20 years on the lam, hawk-eyed Texas cop busts 82-year-old Phoenix fugitive accused of child molestation

An 82-year-old fugitive wanted for child molestation in Maricopa County was arrested in Texas after a simple traffic stop exposed his 20-year run from the law.

5. Charlie Kirk honored in Phoenix a year after his assassination

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Turning Point USA unveils Charlie Kirk statue outside Phoenix headquarters
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Turning Point USA unveils Charlie Kirk statue outside Phoenix headquarters

One year after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Turning Point USA unveiled a statue of him outside their headquarters in Phoenix.

A look at today's weather

One more day of extreme heat forecast for Phoenix
One more day of extreme heat forecast for Phoenix

One more day of extreme heat forecast for Phoenix

Phoenix reaches a high of 108 degrees on the final day of an extreme heat warning before slight storm chances arrive Friday.

Click here for full forecast

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