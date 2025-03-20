Arizona fire departments preparing residents on how to prevent wildfires from destroying their homes

The Brief Fire departments across the Valley are on high alert after the wildfires ravaged the Southern California coast earlier this year. Preventative measures are being shared with homeowners to prevent similar events in Arizona. Wildfire season typically starts in May in Arizona.



The upcoming summer heat and the recent Los Angeles wildfires are two reasons why Valley fire departments are on high alert.

They're asking residents to help protect people and property.

What they're saying:

Arizona’s traditional wildfire season begins in May, so this is the perfect time for fire departments to preach preparedness and ask for homeowners to do their part.

With memories of the Los Angeles wildfires from the not-so-distant past and another scorching desert summer on the horizon, many Valley residents are on edge and asking all kinds of questions.

"What water resource do you use for the hydrants? Is potable water? It grey water? And where does it come from?"

"How do we find out what our emergency access is and how do we get out of there in an emergency."

"Does the Scottsdale Fire Department have any interaction at all with the insurance industry to help mitigate their concerns."

What we know:

The Scottsdale Fire Department hosted a town hall this week to offer tips and tackle concerns.

They showed maps, before and after photos, but mostly tried to calm fears by showing the homework they've done on learning about wildfire prevention.

"You saw the slide earlier showing 72 brushfires last year in 2024. Seven of those were construction related," said Kristi Gagnon, a Fire Marshal with Scottsdale Fire Department.

Why you should care:

The big ask from fire departments is to create a defensible space and it’s pretty simple: Remove trees, plants, brush and debris away from your home, preferably at least 15 feet to give firefighters a fighting chance.

The Phoenix Fire Department's Community Risk Reduction Plan shows 41,000 acres are at risk of wildfires, areas they know very well.

"I think in light of the destruction we’ve seen across the country and other areas, we need to look at how much land it is and where it is and how do we attack it?" said Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade.

Dig deeper:

After L.A., a new emphasis was placed on 911 calls this summer.

Even small brush fires will bring a big response.

"We like to say we can always turn trucks around, but waiting for them is the position we never want to be in. We’re sending the cavalry," McDade says.