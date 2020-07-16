Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to hold news conference as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Governor Doug Ducey is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. on July 16 as Arizona hospitals continue to see all-time highs in hospitalizations and ICU bed usage from coronavirus.

The state department of health reported 3,259 additional cases of COVID-19 and 58 new reported deaths on July 16, bringing Arizona's total to 134,613 cases and 2,492 deaths.

The governor announced a week prior that restaurants would limit their capacity to 50% after a record-breaking surge in cases that made the state a hotspot for the virus in the United States.

Ducey also declined to shut down indoor dining entirely or issue a statewide mandate on masks, which Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and other officials have urged.

The state Department of Health Services said 671 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators and 936 were in intensive care as of July 12. Hospitals were hovering around 90% capacity as the state ranks first in the U.S. for new per capita cases over the past two weeks.

According to an online interactive map created by experts at Georgia Tech, an event in Maricopa County with just 10 people on July 15 showed a 57% chance of encountering someone who was infected with COVID-19. The estimated risk level at an event in the county with 100 people exceeded 99%.

This has concerned many Arizona teachers as the 2020-2021 school year is set to begin in August, with many saying that the state's school opening date of Aug. 17 is too early.

On July 15, teachers lined up in a series of “motor marches” around the valley asking state leaders to reconsider beginning in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "motor marches" came on the same day Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman participated in a conference call with Democrats denouncing the president’s calls to reopen schools or face funding cuts.

Two new federal testing sites are set to open July 17 in south Phoenix and in the West Valley to serve areas of the Phoenix community that have been undertested to have a more accurate assessment of the virus's spread.

