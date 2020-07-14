Arizona COVID-19 cases rise; record hospitalizations seen

Arizona on July 14 tallied thousands more confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state again reported an all-time high in hospitalizations due to the disease.

The state Department of Health of Services said the 4,273 additional cases increased the statewide total to 128,097. However, the number of cases could be far higher because many people have not been tested and some can be infected without feeling sick.

A record 3,3517 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of July 13, with record numbers in use of ICU beds and ventilators.

Arizona’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 2,337 with 92 additional deaths reported on July 14. Only eight additional deaths were reported on July 13, a day when typically few deaths are reported due to weekend reporting lags.

The state department of health services said one lab partner did not report its results on time for July 13, so those numbers were added to the total for July 14.

Twenty-three reported deaths were from death-certificate matching.

Arizona became a national coronavirus hotspot after Gov. Doug Ducey in May relaxed stay-at-home orders and other restrictions. Ducey since has closed gyms and bars and limited restaurants’ capacity and many local governments have imposed masking requirements.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

