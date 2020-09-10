Arizona Gov. Ducey discusses suicide prevention, provides updates on COVID-19

Watch the briefing right here starting at 1 p.m. Livestream not loading? Click here.

Governor Doug Ducey will hold a media briefing on suicide awareness for World Suicide Prevention Day and provide an update on coronavirus in Arizona at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10.

The briefing will feature health and education leaders, veterans advocates and lawmakers to highlight resources available for those struggling with their mental health, officials say. Ducey is also expected to brief the media on the latest efforts to reduce the spread of the pandemic in Arizona.

The governor declared Sept. 6 to Sept. 12 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Week in the state.

Arizona health officials reported 461 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 22 more deaths on Sept. 10.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

The state Department of Health Services posted the latest state coronavirus data Thursday morning. A national virus hotspot in June and July, Arizona continues to show significant decreases in cases and other virus-related metrics. The number of patients hospitalized showed another day of a slight decline.

In total, Arizona has now seen 207,002 positive cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 5,273.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

CDC: How coronavirus spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ: azdhs.gov/coronavirus

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

