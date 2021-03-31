Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announcing staff surge for state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites

article

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced on March 31 a staffing surge to meet the high demand for COVID-19 vaccination across the state, including at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

In a statement, Gov. Ducey said as a result of additional staff and implementation of process improvements, wait times at state-run vaccination sites have reduced significantly, to under 30 minutes on March 31.

"Arizona is deploying all available resources to ensure that Arizonans continue to experience short wait times and receive excellent service while getting vaccinated," read a portion of the statement.

According to the statement, the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) is implementing various changes to speed up lines at state-run vaccination sites, including, among other things:

Adding 30 additional paid staff per shift

Moving to paid staffing model for the majority of staff

Working to reduce no-shows of people signed up to volunteer

Stabilize volunteer participation levels

Opening more slots for volunteers

Reducing volunteer shifts from 8 hours to 6 hours when new overnight hours of operation begin at 5:00 p.m. on April 4 at State Farm Stadium

No longer accepting people arriving more than two hours prior to their scheduled vaccination appointment

Besides more staffing, Gov. Ducey announced that nearly 90 additional National Guard personnel will join the vaccination effort, starting on April 1.

Advertisement

"In total, more than 900 National Guard personnel are deployed to support the COVID-19 mission in Arizona," read a portion of the statement.

On March 23, FOX 10 reported that after Gov. Ducey's decision to open up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 or over in Arizona, interest in volunteering at vaccine distribution sites has dropped. Those who volunteer at a state-run vaccination site will be able to get vaccinated themselves.

Related: Interest in volunteering at COVID-19 vaccination site drops as Arizona expands vaccine eligibility

Vaccinate State 48 volunteer opportunities

https://www.handsonphoenix.org/vaccinatestate48