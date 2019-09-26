Arizona grand jury indicts men accused of soliciting minors

article

Prosecutors say a state grand jury has indicted two Arizona men accused of soliciting sex online from undercover agents posing as young teens.

They say 20-year-old David James Seefeld and 28-year-old Hector Gonzalez Jr. both are charged with one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

It was unclear Wednesday if either Seefeld or Gonzalez has a lawyer yet.

Arizona prosecutors say the indictments arise out of a multi-agency online undercover investigation called Operation Monsoon.

During the week-long operation, undercover agents posing as minors were solicited by adults online to meet and engage in sex acts.

They say Seefeld and Gonzalez are accused of arriving at a private residence in the Tucson area and seeking sex from minors.