Arizona has 300 new coronavirus cases; death toll up to 800

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 300 additional COVID-19 cases and one more known death as of May 24.

The latest numbers increase the statewide totals in the coronavirus outbreak to 16,339 cases and 800 known deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Health officials say more than 6,800 combined tests for active COVID-19 infections (PCR testing) and antibodies (serology testing) were added to the total Sunday.

They say 260,660 tests now have been given in Arizona.

Of those that have been processed, 5.6% have come back positive, continuing a downward trend. The percentage was 6.2% a week ago and 5.7% on Saturday.

