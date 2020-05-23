Arizona ‘testing blitz’ extended for two more weeks

The state's three-week COVID-19 testing blitz came to an end last week. After tens of thousands were tested in that stretch, Arizona decided to extend testing by two weeks.

Dozens of cars lined up at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix Saturday morning to get COVID-19 tests.

"The point of the blitz is to get as many people tested as possible that allows the state to analyze the data and look for trends," said Christina Noble of Sonora Quest Labs.

Christina Noble and David Gibbs from Sorona Quest Labs helped deliver up to 500 tests at the park.

Thanks to regulation changes, Gibbs has been able to get 100 phlebotomists trained to do testing at sites like this.

"The emphasis has been to increase testing as much as possible, so we have endeavored to follow those guidelines and help with that goal," said Gibbs.

The testing will continue in dozens of sites across the state on May 30 as well.

Noble says the lab is in talks with the city of Phoenix to provide testing at Steele Indian School Park for the next two weeks as well because the location is an easy drive and has light rail access for walk-ups.

"[We're getting] a lot of positive feedback from patients going through that it’s so convenient for them to get testing done on a schedule that works for them," said Noble.