Arizona House Rep. Raquel Terán tests positive for COVID-19

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Raquel Terán of the Arizona House of Representatives

PHOENIX - Arizona House Representative Raquel Terán and her husband have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released on Oct. 24.

Terán is currently quarantining with husband Eddie Barron and her son, whose test results have not come back yet.

According to the statement, Terán tested negative as recently as last Thursday, but she had met with family members last Saturday who later tested positive. She is not experiencing symptoms.

"We take extensive precautions when we go out, we wear masks, we keep our distance and we wash our hands, but we let our guard down with family," Terán said. "COVID-19 is highly contagious and cases are on the rise again. Listen to the experts and scientists, and make sure if you think you've been exposed that you get tested immediately.”  

The state representative says she has notified everyone she has been in contact with over the past few days.

Terán is a Democrat and represents District 30 in Arizona, which includes parts of west Phoenix and Glendale.

