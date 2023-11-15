Arizona Humane Society details disturbing animal abuse investigation

Officials with the Arizona Humane Society released details surrounding a deadly animal abuse case, as they release figures showing an increase in animal abuse-related incidents in the Phoenix area.

According to a statement released on Nov. 15, officials with AHS said they were contacted by Phoenix Police on Nov. 14 to assist in the investigation involving a deceased dog.

The dog, which AHS officials say is possibly a greyhound, was found in the dumpster of an apartment complex in the area of 23rd Avenue and Alameda Road. When crews arrived, they found the dog was partially inside a garbage bag, and was missing most of its hair. A burnt cigarette was also found in the dog's mouth.

"The garbage bag and the cigarette were impounded by the Phoenix Police Department and the body was taken to AHS. The body will be transported to Midwestern University for a necropsy," read a portion of AHS' statement.

Data shows double-digit increase in abuse investigations

In the same statement, AHS officials say the Phoenix area is experiencing an increase in animal cruelty cases.

Data provided by the organization shows that so far in 2023, there have been 13,621 calls for service and 8.776 investigations involving animal abuse, cup from 13,621 and 7,216 in 2022, respectively.

The same data also shows that animal abuse investigations are up 21% during the 2023 fiscal year, compared to the 2022 fiscal year.

Incident Scene