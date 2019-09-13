Arizona Humane Society holding adoption fairs across the Valley

article

The Arizona Humane Society is having adoption fairs across the Valley this weekend.

The shelter is participating in PetSmart's National Adoption Weekend. All of its adult dogs and cats that are a least one-year-old will be 50 percent off.

The adoptions will be available at three PetSmart locations in the Valley. One will be in Mesa at US 60 and Stapley. Another will be in Scottsdale at Miller and Camelback and the other will be will in Glendale at 75th Ave. and Loop 101.

The event runs Friday through Sunday.