Arizona Jazz Fest ticketholders seek AG intervention after double cancellation

The Brief Ticketholders for the Arizona Jazz Festival are looking for refunds after the event was canceled twice in 2025, with organizers blaming "legal issues" while the city of Chandler cited missed contractual deadlines. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is urging frustrated fans to file formal consumer fraud complaints as some attendees report losing thousands of dollars in ticket costs and travel expenses.



Ticketholders for the Arizona Jazz Festival are calling for a state investigation after the event was canceled twice in one year, leaving many fans without refunds for tickets that cost hundreds of dollars.

What we know:

The festival, which promised high-profile acts like Jill Scott and Robin Thicke, was originally scheduled for March 2025 in Glendale. After an abrupt cancellation, it was rescheduled for November in Chandler, only to be called off again just days before it was set to begin.

Christine Stovall, who spent roughly $3,000 on travel and tickets, said her requests for a refund were ignored. "They've had these people's money for a long time," Stovall said.

Kathy Boston, who spent $600 on tickets for her birthday, said organizers promised to process her refund before going silent. "I followed up with them again and crickets," Boston said.

Stovall is currently attempting to recover her funds through a credit card dispute, though she said there is no guarantee she will see the money again.

What they're saying:

The City of Chandler stated the November event did not move forward because contractual deadlines were not met. However, a lawyer for Brad Laughlin of PBC Productions, the event’s organizer, disputed that claim, citing a myriad of factors and ongoing legal issues for the delay in refunds.

The lawyer added that the festival is currently processing refund requests.

The growing frustration has prompted some consumers to contact the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Kris Mayes encouraged anyone who believes they are a victim of fraud to file a formal complaint.

"When there are allegations of consumer fraud violations, my office needs to hear about it," Mayes said in a statement.

Full statement from the Arizona Attorney General's Office:

"When there are allegations of consumer fraud violations, my office needs to hear about it. If you believe you’ve been a victim of consumer fraud, please submit a complaint to my office as soon as possible so we can start figuring out if, and how, we can get your money back.

Our office is aware of AZ Jazz Fest and would encourage any consumers who believe they have been a victim to file a consumer complaint with our office: https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer . If you believe you have been a victim of consumer fraud or unfair practices, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General’s website at www.azag.gov/consumer .

If you need a complaint form sent to you, you can contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at 602-542-5763, in Tucson at 520-628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431."

Full statement from PBC Production's lawyer, Chris Gooch:

"The AZ Jazz Festival is processing requests for refunds. We fundamentally disagree with reports that the promoters lost their authority to stage the event due their failure to meet any City of Chandler requirements. There were a myriad of factors contributing to the event cancellation and resulting legal issues surrounding the cancellation have delayed the ability to process refunds."