Arizona lawmakers sign proclamation declaring solidarity with Ukraine

On March 2, the Arizona state legislature signed a proclamation declaring that the state stands in solidarity with Ukraine.

Members of the Ukrainian community were there for the presentation as the House of Representatives took a stand, condemning the actions made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his attack on democracy.

State representatives were clapping and cheering after the proclamation to stand in solidarity with Ukraine was read aloud.

"These unprovoked and illegal acts of war violate principles of sovereignty and national self-determination undermining the security of all nations and whereas these acts of war against the country of Ukraine are the greatest felt by its people …," part of the proclamation read.

The proclamation is sponsored by representatives Ben Toma and Amish Shah.

"I just want to thank the people of Ukraine for fighting back against tyranny," Toma said. "We stand with your people," Shah remarked.

Members of the Ukrainian community and a choir sang for the representatives.

Russia's assault on Ukrainian cities continued into its 7th day, including Russia's disputed claim to have taken control of its first major city, Kherson, and a strike on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, that led one official to call Kharkiv "the Stalingrad of the 21st century."

The human toll of the war kept mounting, too, with the number of Ukrainians who have fled from their homeland expected to reach 1 million soon.

The Ukrainian president’s office said Wednesday evening that the country’s delegation was on its way to the second round of talks with Russia since the invasion began, but it didn’t say when it was expected to arrive.

Vladimir Medinsky, Putin’s aide and the head of Russia's delegation, told reporters that the Ukrainians were expected to arrive Thursday for the talks in the Brest region of Belarus, which borders Poland.

