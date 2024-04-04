Expand / Collapse search
Arizona man accused of having child sex abuse material on phone | Crime Files

By
Published  April 4, 2024 4:08pm MST
Crime Files
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Court documents have provided some shocking details surrounding the arrest of an Arizona man who has been accused of committing a number of criminal acts.

The man was initially arrested for allegedly indecent acts in public, but since then, investigations allege the suspect had sexually explicit materials involving minors in his possession.

Here are the details.

Who's the suspect?

Court documents identified the suspect as 20-year-old Kenneth Dwayne Glenn.

It should be noted that Glenn was 19 when he was arrested.

What happened?

Investigators state that Glenn was arrested on Feb. 21, 2024 and accused of public sexual indecency, indecent exposure and assault. At the time, they allege that Glenn committed a sexual act in public, which also involved unsuspecting females. Glenn was also accused of filming the incident.

Following that arrest, investigators say that Glenn admitted to creating sexualized content and offering it for sale using a social media/messaging app. In a subsequent search of Glenn's cell phone after a search warrant was obtained, detectives found child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

On April 3, officers detained Glenn at his home in Phoenix. In an interview that was conducted after Glenn was read his Miranda rights, he admitted to owning the phone, as well as admitting that he used several social media/messaging app profiles under which he saw CSAM content.

"Glenn claimed that the content was randomly sent to him. Glenn was confronted by the text messages showing he had requested the content, and had also downloaded the content to his phone memory after receipt on the social media app. Glenn insisted that he was not into it despite having requested and preserved the contraband," read a portion of the court documents.

Detectives state that over 40 CSAM media files were identified on Glenn's cell phone. Court documents contain graphic description of the content found.

What is the suspect being accused of now?

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

Court documents state that Glenn is being accused of ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (A.R.S. 13-3553). A judge has set a $40,000 cash-only bond for Glenn, and should he make bond, he will be required to subject himself to electronic monitoring, along with other release conditions.

A preliminary hearing, meanwhile, is set for April 12.