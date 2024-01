A northern Arizona man accused of attacking a dog has been arrested for animal cruelty.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Michael McGuire used a 6-inch knife to stab another person's dog more than a dozen times on Dec. 29.

Firefighters say the large dog had 15 wounds. The dog had to be euthanized.

McGuire, a Seligman resident, was booked into jail.

Map of Seligman