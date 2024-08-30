Arizona man is back home after spending years in Mexican prison due to gun mishap

A Gilbert father is back home, after he spent the recent years in a Mexican prison.

"Once they said I was released, all I could think about was getting my boys in my hand, my 3 boys," said Andrew Harrison.

In May 2022, Harrison and his family were heading to Mexico for vacation when they were randomly selected for a vehicle search.

"Lo and behold, found the guns in there right away," said Harrison's father, Tony, in January 2023. "He was detained."

Tony said it was an honest mistake. He said Harrison forgot he had weapons in a locked compartment, a place he kept his guns because they were not allowed in the house.

"At the time, I was completely fine with it," said Harrison. "I knew I had nothing to hide at the time, and unfortunately, I did make that mistake and I had my firearms there and when they saw it, it kind of went downhill from there."

Harrison and his fiancée were both detained. The fiancée was eventually released, but Harrison was arrested and thrown into prison to await trial.

"The charges were to prove that I was guilty of bringing firearms to do harm to someone in Mexico," Harrison said. "Our argument was basically to prove that I was not here to bring firearms to Mexico for any type of harm."

Eventually, things turned a corner for Harrison.

"After that three-day trial, the judge made a ruling that I was completely innocent," said Harrison. "That he knew that, as far as evidence show, I made a mistake."

On Aug. 13, Harrison was finally free.

"Right now. it's hard," Harrison said. "It's reacclimating with life now, getting back into the real world again and trying to figure out first where I fit back in."

Harrison said one of his focuses since being released is rebuilding his relationship with his three sons. His youngest son, now two years old, was only six months old when they last saw each other. He also said he has been spending the past few days getting back on his feet by applying for jobs. He is a financial advisor, and is certified in notary.