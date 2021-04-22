Arizona man pleads guilty in Nevada truck-bicyclists crash
LAS VEGAS - An Arizona man has pleaded guilty in a Dec. 10 crash that killed five bicyclists on a southern Nevada highway in December.
Commercial truck driver Jordan Alexander Barson, 45, of Kingman, entered the plea Tuesday and faces a June 9 sentencing hearing.
Prosecutors said Barson had a high level of methamphetamine in his system when his truck plowed into cyclists riding behind a support vehicle on U.S. 95 between Boulder City and Searchlight.
Two other bicyclists and the driver of the support vehicle were injured.
Court documents indicate that a plea deal with prosecutors reduced the number of charges that Barson faced, fox5vegas/KVVU-TV reported.
He had faced 14 counts, including separate counts of DUI and reckless driving for each of the five bicyclists killed.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI resulting in death. Each count carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
Terms of the plea agreement also include a fine of $2,000 to $5,000.
