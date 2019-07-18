Arizona man removing bees gets stung more than 40 times

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - An Arizona fire department rescued a worker for a bee removal service after bees attacked the man.

The Green Valley Fire Department says bees got inside the worker's suit while he was trying to remove the insects from a property Wednesday.

Department officials say the man was stung more than 40 times on his face, head and neck.

Fire department personnel took the man to a hospital for an evaluation.

Authorities advised nearby residents to stay indoors. They also closed down a section of the Green Valley road while the bees were behaving aggressively.

Green Valley is about 26 miles (42 kilometers) south of Tucson.

The bee removal company planned to finish the job Thursday.