Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Yuma County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Northwest Pinal County, Gila River Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, West Pinal County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Parker Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Yuma County, East Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
2
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona man to serve prison time for role in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

By
Published  September 5, 2024 5:15pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

AZ man to serve prison time for fentanyl conspiracy

The man, identified as 30-year-old Colby Barrow of Peoria, was among those arrested in March 2024 as a result of a major FBI drug investigation. Barrow was involved in a ring operating out of Arizona, distributing fentanyl and other drugs to dealers in other states.

PHOENIX - An Arizona man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for his role in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy that happened over a two-year period, spanning across the country.

30-year-old Colby Barrow of Peoria was one of dozens arrested in March 2024 as a result of a major FBI drug investigation called "Operation Lake Effect." Barrow was involved in a ring operating out of Arizona, distributing fentanyl and other drugs to dealers in other states. He was caught on a federal wiretap acquiring large amounts of fentanyl.

After serving his 102-month prison sentence, Barrow will have four years of supervised release.