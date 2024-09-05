Arizona man to serve prison time for role in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

The Brief Peoria man sentenced to 102 months in prison for his role in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy The man, identified as 30-year-old Colby Barrow, was among the dozens arrested in March 2024 Barrow was involved in a drug distribution ring out of Arizona.



An Arizona man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for his role in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy that happened over a two-year period, spanning across the country.

30-year-old Colby Barrow of Peoria was one of dozens arrested in March 2024 as a result of a major FBI drug investigation called "Operation Lake Effect." Barrow was involved in a ring operating out of Arizona, distributing fentanyl and other drugs to dealers in other states. He was caught on a federal wiretap acquiring large amounts of fentanyl.

After serving his 102-month prison sentence, Barrow will have four years of supervised release.