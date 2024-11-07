Arizona Mills shooting suspects indicted

article

A man and a teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Arizona Mills in Tempe have been indicted by a grand jury.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says 19-year-old Gabriel Garcia and 16-year-old Xavier Padilla face multiple charges in connection to the shooting, which happened on Sept 13.

Surveillance video from inside the mall showed the moments when shouting began in the food court before several shots rang out. Employees were seen ducking behind a counter before crawling to the back. Bullet holes were visible on one restaurant's signage.

No one was hurt during the shooting.

Garcia and Padilla are accused of four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment, disorderly conduct and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Padilla also faces a charge of a minor with a firearm. MCAO says Padilla is being charged as an adult.

A trial is scheduled for March 2025.