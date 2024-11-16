Arizona National Guard company returns from deployment in Kuwait just in time for the holidays

The Brief The Arizona National Guard's 856th Military Police Company returned to Arizona after a ten-month tour in Kuwait. Over 150 soldiers were reunited with friends, family and loved ones just in time for the holidays.



Capt. Andrew Pierropaolo of the Arizona Army National Guard had two goals: complete the mission and bring everyone home. Pierropaolo and his soldiers did just that.

Families reunited today in a happy homecoming for the Arizona National Guard’s 856th Military Police Company.

It’s been ten long months for the soldiers and their families.

"Anytime you bring soldiers across the pond into the Middle East or anything like that, getting everybody home safe, I mean, that's just a win," said Pierropaolo.

Over 150 Arizona National Guard soldiers who had been deployed in Kuwait were reunited on Nov. 16 just in time for the holidays.

"Ten months doesn't sound like it's going to be long, but it feels like forever. Very excited to have him home and safe," said Lt. Joseph Zwemke as he embraced his family with newfound peace.

"A lot of emotions being back in a place where you don't have to always be on guard and always watching everyone's back."

Wives, husbands, dogs, and newborn babies – loved ones, welcomed their soldiers home.

One of many families, the Miller girls searched through a busy crowd for Staff Sgt. Adam Miller - a father and husband.

"It was a rough year, that is for sure. I just (feel) relief. Just excitement and relief," said Breanne Miller, Staff Sgt. Miller's wife. "It's a weight off my shoulders to have my partner back."

The Miller girls have their dad home.

"It’s the best feeling in the world. I didn’t think I would cry, but they got tears out of me," said Staff Sgt. Miller.

Nine-month-old Roslynn was born 2 weeks before the family’s second deployment.

The moment he’d been looking forward to was filled with excitement, anticipation and nerves.

"Especially since these two only know me as a camera for the last nine months," Miller said.

For 2-year-old Wrenleigh it didn’t change a thing.

"She just yelled, ‘Daddy! Daddy!’ That was amazing," he said.

Being back stateside and reunited comes with new perspective.

"There are so many things you take for granted and you don't really realize the time spent. Just the commitment as husband and wife first before parents and making memories and showing our girls what it's all about and just, you know, living the American dream with these babies," Breanne said.

I asked a lot of these soldiers today what they’re most looking forward to now that they are home. For many of them it’s the quality time with family, especially ahead of the holiday season.