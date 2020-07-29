Arizona National Guard member dead after collapsing during training exercise

Officials with the Arizona National Guard say a member within its ranks has died following a training event.

In a statement, officials say U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Robert Dwayne Bryant Jr. was taken to a Tempe hospital on July 28, after he collapsed during a training event. He died on July 29.

Bryant, according to officials, served as a member of the Phoenix Police Department in his civilian status, Within the National Guard, he served as a member of the 850th Military Police Battalion with the Arizona Army National Guard.

Guard officials say the cause is death is under investigation.