Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Arizona National Guard member dead after collapsing during training exercise

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix

Member of Arizona National Guard dead following collapse

The collapse happened during a training exercise, according to officials.

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona National Guard say a member within its ranks has died following a training event.

In a statement, officials say U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Robert Dwayne Bryant Jr. was taken to a Tempe hospital on July 28, after he collapsed during a training event. He died on July 29.

Bryant, according to officials, served as a member of the Phoenix Police Department in his civilian status, Within the National Guard, he served as a member of the 850th Military Police Battalion with the Arizona Army National Guard.

Guard officials say the cause is death is under investigation.