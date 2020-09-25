Arizona needs more poll workers for Election Day

As Election Day nears, the record turnout in Arizona has officials scrambling to recruit poll workers across the state, and the pandemic is only adding to the need for new workers.

"It's very rewarding. It's a very important role in our democracy and ensuring our elections go smoothly."

Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is recruiting additional poll workers for this election.

"Many poll workers tend to be in their 60s and 70s. They are more at risk if they are exposed to the virus. We want to make sure we have enough folks to fill that role."

With record turnout for the primaries, Hobbs expects the momentum to keep building.

To be a poll worker, one needs to be at the polls early to set up and close down. They need to be registered to vote and will need to be trained.

Poll workers will get paid anywhere from $12 to $13.40 per hour depending on the role.

And they have a plan to keep poll workers safe.

"All of the protective equipment they need will be provided and the people in polling places will be spaced apart in how they are arranged."

If you're interested in being be a poll worker, sign up on the Arizona Secretary of State's website: https://azsos.gov/pollworker