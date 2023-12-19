Arizona nonprofit removes sex trafficking survivors' tattoos used as 'branding'

Sex trafficking victims are often branded with tattoos, and getting them removed can help a survivor with their recovery.

One Valley nonprofit is helping many young women remove a portion of their painful past.

"I went through a lot of domestic violence with him," Amber Slupski said. "He actually gave me drugs a lot and one time he gave me drugs and I overdosed in my apartment to die."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Amber Slupski getting her tattoo removed

The young Valley mom and high school dropout got wrapped up in a bad relationship that she thought was love.

"He has a way with his words," Slupski said. "100%. He had me wrapped around his finger. I would do anything he would say."

Anything – meant getting his name tattooed right on her face.

"He completely brainwashed me, he wouldn't let me see my family and tell me that they didn't really love me," Slupski said. "I just believed it."

Slupski says she was constantly given drugs.

She was branded like cattle with the name and crown tattoos and thought of as property.

Sadly, Slupski is not alone.

"Crowns, dollar signs, money bags, names, dates, hearts, strange symbols something that is out of the ordinary," Gina Jernukian with Soul Survivor Ink said.

Jernukian learned about branding tattoos when some unusual clients came into her Scottsdale shop.

"Strange men, very aggressive men that would come in with these women, and I just knew something was off," Jernukian said. "So I started asking around showing pictures, like, ‘What is this?’ And someone told me, ‘It’s probably a branding.’"

Jernukian learned more and was determined to help by offering the removal for free.

"Before I knew it, I was overloaded with survivors," Jernukian said. "It overtook my business."

Today, her non-profit, Soul Survivor Ink in Phoenix removes about 1,000 branding tattoos from sex trafficking survivors all across the country.

"It’s just really cool to watch the transformation," Jernukian said.

During Slupski’s second removal session, the ink was coming right off.

After a few more, a part of her painful past will be erased forever.

After about a year of living with the man, Slupski said she knew she had to leave when she overheard a phone conversation he had. She said even though it was a toxic relationship, it was difficult to leave.

She says he is now in prison.

"Women aren’t objects, we are humans, we deserve better," Slupski said.

Looking in the mirror, Slupski is finally happy with her reflection.