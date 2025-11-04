Arizona officers make hundreds DUI arrests over Halloween weekend

The Brief Arizona law enforcement made a total of 221 DUI arrests (aggravated and misdemeanor) during a three-day Halloween weekend crackdown that utilized nearly 600 patrolling officers. 50 more drivers were cited for extreme DUI, meaning their blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.15 or higher, nearly twice the legal limit.



Halloween weekend turned into major legal trouble for hundreds of Arizona drivers, as law enforcement made more than 200 arrests for driving under the influence during the three-day weekend patrols.

What we know:

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety said officers made a total of 221 aggravated and misdemeanor arrests for driving under the influence over the three-day Halloween weekend, according to newly released data.

Another 50 arrests were for extreme DUI, defined as having a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.15 or higher, nearly double the legal limit of 0.08.

Nearly 600 officers were patrolling from Thursday through Saturday.