Arizona officers make hundreds DUI arrests over Halloween weekend
PHOENIX - Halloween weekend turned into major legal trouble for hundreds of Arizona drivers, as law enforcement made more than 200 arrests for driving under the influence during the three-day weekend patrols.
What we know:
The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety said officers made a total of 221 aggravated and misdemeanor arrests for driving under the influence over the three-day Halloween weekend, according to newly released data.
Another 50 arrests were for extreme DUI, defined as having a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.15 or higher, nearly double the legal limit of 0.08.
Nearly 600 officers were patrolling from Thursday through Saturday.