Arizona officers make hundreds DUI arrests over Halloween weekend

Published  November 4, 2025 7:55pm MST
The Brief

    • Arizona law enforcement made a total of 221 DUI arrests (aggravated and misdemeanor) during a three-day Halloween weekend crackdown that utilized nearly 600 patrolling officers.
    • 50 more drivers were cited for extreme DUI, meaning their blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.15 or higher, nearly twice the legal limit.

PHOENIX - Halloween weekend turned into major legal trouble for hundreds of Arizona drivers, as law enforcement made more than 200 arrests for driving under the influence during the three-day weekend patrols.

What we know:

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety said officers made a total of 221 aggravated and misdemeanor arrests for driving under the influence over the three-day Halloween weekend, according to newly released data.

Another 50 arrests were for extreme DUI, defined as having a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.15 or higher, nearly double the legal limit of 0.08.

Nearly 600 officers were patrolling from Thursday through Saturday.

The Source

  • Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety

