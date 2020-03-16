Arizona officials give updates amid coronavirus pandemic

Officials in Arizona held news conferences on Monday as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread in the state.

The news conference came just a day after state officials announced the closure of all schools in the state through at least March 27.

During the news conference, Governor Doug Ducey said with the decisions he makes for the state, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are followed.

"Our circumstances in Arizona today are different. It’s a big country with 320 million people. I’m focusing every day on what’s the best decision for the State of Arizona along the way," said Gov. Ducey.

Meanwhile, health officials say there are now private labs to test for COVID-19, and works are underway to open more collection sites, with a list of locations to be provided some time this week.

As for social distancing and the closure of bars and restaurants, something done by other cities, Gov. Ducey had one simple answer for those with plans to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Don't.

"Social distancing or personal distancing is one of the greatest measures you can take to stay safe, and that’s hard to do in a crowded bar," said Gov. Ducey.

Some St. Patrick's Day parties, however, will go on. On its Facebook page, the owners of Padre Murphy's say the party will go on.

"While recommendations are to avoid all events, we felt it prudent to still host our 27th Annual St. Patrick's Day Party as we have for the past 26 years," a portion of the post read. "Above all else, we are providing a respite from the troubling times we all find ourselves in; a relief from the negativity; a celebration of culture, community and kindness amidst the chaos."

Reaction to the decision by Padre Murphy's is mixed.

"It's dangerous for everybody," said Richard Smith.

"I’m not gonna worry about it. I’m not going to let my life be ruined or ran by that kind of thing. I’m just not," said Mike MacDonald.

Drive-thru testing could be available soon

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for a drive-thru testing system that will allow Arizonans to have minimal contact to find out if they have contracted COVID-19.

Like many of the tasks to combat the Coronavirus, the details on the drive-thru test rollout are in still in flux. However, SkyFOX observed tents being constructed at the Phoenix VA hospital, and at the Mayo Clinic.

With seven different states launching tests over the weekend, the CDC announced that it would roll out as many as 1.9 million tests this week help places like Arizona get a better handle on what they are facing.

