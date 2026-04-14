Arizona police close 2014 cold case, suspect dead before arrest

The Brief Tucson Police closed a 2014 cold case involving the death of 79-year-old Leroy Baillie, who was found bound with blunt force trauma. The primary suspect, Larry Kenneth Woods, died in Maricopa County in September 2024 from blunt force trauma before charges could be filed. Investigators linked Woods to the crime through unauthorized bank transactions and possession of the victim’s financial documents.



Tucson Police have closed a 2014 cold case after new developments led officials to seek murder charges against a suspect.

The backstory:

On Nov. 19, 2014, officers responded to an apartment complex in Tucson after maintenance reported a foul odor coming from a unit. Inside, they found 79-year-old Leroy Baillie, who had been bound and sustained blunt force trauma.

Investigators had found several unauthorized transactions in Baillie's bank accounts, starting weeks before his body was found. Surveillance video and evidence identified a suspect using Baillie's cards.

The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Larry Kenneth Woods, had been seen at the victim's apartment. Days before the body was found, Woods was arrested while having the victim's financial documents.

"Investigators determined Mr. Woods used the victim’s financial information prior to the homicide, likely obtaining it without consent. Despite extensive investigative efforts, detectives were unable to file charges at that time," police said.

What we know:

Tucson Police reopened the case in 2026, using additional evidence and developments to seek murder charges against Woods.

However, in September 2024, Woods died from blunt force trauma in Maricopa County. It remains unknown how his death occurred.

"Had Woods been alive, he would have been arrested for Mr. Baillie’s murder," officials said.

What's next:

Tucson Police are officially closing the case.

Map of where the body was found.