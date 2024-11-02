Arizona politicians and many others mourn passing of Alberto Gutier

article

The Brief Longtime Arizona politician Alberto Gutier passed away on Nov. 2, according to a post on social media by his family. Gutier served a number of positions in Arizona and was a cabinet member during the Jan Brewer administration.



Politicians across the Valley are mourning the death of Alberto Gutier.

According to a social media post by his family, Gutier died peacefully alongside his family and wife of 64 years, Miryam Gutier.

Gutier served in Arizona for the Governor's Office of Highway Safety for more than 20 years under seven different governors, including alongside then Gov. Jan Brewer as a member of her cabinet.

He was also a committeeman for the Arizona GOP for half a century.

U.S. Rep Greg Stanton also issued condolences on the loss of Gutier, saying his contributions to the state will be missed.

Gutier came to America from Cuba and went to college at University of Florida before moving to Arizona in 1966.

Along with his time in the Brewer administration, Gutier also served as an administrator at the Arizona MVD and as Chairman of the Maricopa County Merit System Commission.

He also spent time as a lobbyist with The Gutier Group.

Gutier was frequent contributor to FOX 10 and appeared on multiple broadcasts before his retirement in 2022.

Gutier is mourned by his family and many others in Arizona and FOX 10 wishes sincere condolences to him and his family.