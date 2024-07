Arizona Primary Election: 2024 State Legislature results tracker

article

The 90 seats in the Arizona State Legislature are up for grabs and Democrats are looking to take control of one or both chambers, of which Republicans held by the slimmest margin during the last legislative session.

The 60 seats in the Arizona House of Representatives were split 31-29 and the 30 seats in the Arizona Senate were split 16-14.

We are tracking the primary results from each party, while some unopposed candidates have already been decided.

To track election results for U.S. Senate, House and other important state-wide elections, follow this link: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/2024-arizona-live-primary-election-results

This story will be updated as more results are announced.

Senate & House Results:

Senate incumbent Ken Bennett-R

House incumbents Selina Bliss-R, Quang H Nguyen-R

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Mike Fogel; House (unopposed) Jay Ruby, (unopposed) Marcia Smith

Rep nominee:

Senate incumbent Shawnna Bolick-R

House incumbents Judy Schwiebert-D, Justin Wilmeth-R

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Judy Schwiebert; House (unopposed) Stephanie Simacek

Rep nominee:

Green nominee: Dennis Pugsley (unopposed)

Senate incumbent John Kavanagh-R

House incumbents Joseph Chaplik-R, Alexander Kolodin-R

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) John Skirbst; House (unopposed) Richard Corles

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) John Kavanagh; House (unopposed) Joseph Chaplik, (unopposed) Alexander Kolodin

Senate incumbent Christine Marsh-D

House incumbents Matt Gress-R, Laura Terech-D (resigned)

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Christine Marsh; House (unopposed) Kelli Butler, (unopposed) Karen Gresham

Rep nominee: House (unopposed) Matt Gress, (unopposed) Pamela Carter

Senate incumbent Lela Alston-D

House incumbents Sarah Liguori- D, Charles W Lucking-D

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Lela Alston

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) Joshua Ortega; House (unopposed) Reina Patocs (write-in), (unopposed) Juan Schoville (write-in)

Senate incumbent Theresa Hatathlie-D

House incumbents Mae Pshlakai-D, Myron Tsosie-D

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Theresa Hatathlie

Rep nominee: House (unopposed) Lloyd Johnson, (unopposed) Richard King

Senate incumbent Wendy Rogers-R

House incumbents David L Cook-R, David Marshall-R

Dem nominee: House (unopposed) Kevin Chiquete, (unopposed) Nancy Hartl

Rep nominee:

Senate incumbent Juan Mendez-D

House incumbents Melody Hernandez-D, Deborah Nardozzi-D

Dem nominee:

Rep nominee: Roxana Holzapfel (unopposed); House (unopposed) Caden Darrow

Green nominee: House (unopposed) Tre Rook (write-in)

Senate incumbent Eva Burch-D

House incumbents Lorena Austin-D, Seth Blattman-D

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Eva Burch; House (unopposed) Lorena Austin, (unopposed) Seth Blattman

Rep nominee: House (unopposed) Kylie Barber, (unopposed) Mary Ann Mendoza

Senate incumbent David C Farnsworth-R

House incumbents Justin Heap-R, Barbara Parker-R

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Robert Doyle

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) David C Farnsworth

Senate incumbent Catherine Miranda-D

House incumbents Junelle Cavero-D, Oscar De Los Santos-D

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Catherine Miranda;

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) Joshua Ayala; House (unopposed) Cesar Aleman, (unopposed) Joseph Dailey

Senate incumbent Denise Mitzi Epstein-D

House incumbents Patricia Contreras-D, Stacey Travers-D

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Denise Mitzi Epstein; House (unopposed) Patricia Contreras, (unopposed) Anastasia Travers

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) Cara Vicini; House (unopposed) Lawrence Hudson

Senate incumbent JD Mesnard-R

House incumbents Jennifer Pawlik-D, Julie Willoughby-R

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Sharon Winters;

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) JD Mesnard; House (unopposed) Julie Willoughby, (unopposed) Jeff Weninger

Green nominee: House (unopposed) Cody Hannah (write-in)

Senate incumbent Warren Petersen-R

House incumbents Travis Grantham-R, Laurin Hendrix-R

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Elizabeth Brown; House (unopposed) Kristin Clark (write-in)

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) Warren Peterson;

Senate incumbent Jake Hoffman-R

House incumbents Neal Carter-R, Jacqueline Parker-R

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Alan Smith; House (unopposed) Barbara Beneitone

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) Jake Hoffman;

Senate incumbent Thomas Shope-R

House incumbents Teresa Martinez-R, Keith Seaman-D

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Stacey Seaman; House (unopposed) Keith Seaman

Rep nominee:

Senate incumbent Justine Wadsack-R

House incumbents Rachel Jones-R, Cory McGarr-R

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) John Mclean; House (unopposed) Kevin Volk

Rep nominee:

Senate incumbent Priya Sundareshan-D

House incumbents Nancy Gutierrez-D, Christopher Mathis-D

Dem nominee: House (unopposed) Nancy Gutierrez, (unopposed) Christopher Mathis

Rep nominee: House (unopposed) Leonard Rosenblum

Senate incumbent David Gowan-R

House incumbents Lupe Diaz-R, Gail Griffin-R

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Bob Karp; House (unopposed) Gregg Frostrom Jr.

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) David Gowan; House (unopposed) Lupe Diaz, (unopposed) Gail Griffin

Senate incumbent Sally Ann Gonzales-D

House incumbents Alma Hernandez-D, Betty J Villegas-D

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Sally Ann Gonzales; House (unopposed) Alma Hernandez, (unopposed) Betty Villegas

Rep nominee:

Senate incumbent Rosanna Gabaldon-D

House incumbents Consuelo Hernandez-D, Stephanie Stahl Hamilton-D

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Rosanna Gabaldon;

Rep nominee: House (unopposed) Christopher Kibbey

Senate incumbent Eva Diaz-D

House incumbents Lupe Contreras-D, Elda Luna-Najera-D

Dem nominee:

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) Steve Robinson; House (unopposed) Blaine Griffin, (unopposed) Diana Jones

Senate incumbent Brian Fernandez-D

House incumbents Michele Pena-R, Mariana Sandoval-D

Dem nominee:

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) Michelle Altherr; House (unopposed) Michele Pena

Senate incumbent Anna Hernandez-D

House incumbents Lydia Hernandez-D, Analise Ortiz-D

Dem nominee:

Rep nominee:

Senate incumbent Sine Kerr-R

House incumbents Michael Carbone-R, Timothy M Dunn-R

Dem nominee: House (unopposed) William Olear

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) Tim Dunn

Senate incumbent Flavio Bravo-D

House incumbents Cesar Aguilar-D, Quantana Crews-D

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Flavio Bravo; House (unopposed) Cesar Aguilar, (unopposed) Quanta Crews

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) Vic Harris;

Senate incumbent Anthony Kern-R

House incumbents Kevin Payne-R, Ben Toma-R

Dem nominee: House (unopposed) Deborah Howard

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) Kevin Payne;

Senate incumbent Frank Carroll-R

House incumbents David Livingston-R, Beverly Pingerelli-R

Dem nominee: House (unopposed) Barbara Fike

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) Frank Carroll;

Senate incumbent Janae Shamp-R

House incumbents Steve Montenegro-R, Austin Smith-R

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) Eric Stafford;

Rep nominee: Senate (unopposed) Janae Shamp;

Senate incumbent Sonny Borrelli-R

House incumbents Leo Biasiucci-R, John Gillette-R

Dem nominee: Senate (unopposed) J'Aime Morgaine; House (unopposed) Monica Timberlake

Rep nominee: House (unopposed) Leo Biasiucci, (unopposed) John Gillette